Zigbee Alliance, Thread Group address IoT industry fragmentation

The Zigbee Alliance and Thread Group today announced the availability of the Dotdot specification over Thread’s IP network. According to the two organizations, this is the first time developers can confidently use an established, open, and interoperable IoT language over a low-power wireless IP network, which will help unify the fragmented connected device industry and unlock new markets.

“We’re at an exciting point in the Smart Home where the broader consumer market is embracing mainstream connected products; 26% of consumers own a smart home device according to our new research,” said Tom Kerber, director of IoT strategy at Parks Associates, a market and research firm.

“To be competitive in a market where consumers will rely on these devices for years to come, companies must take a long-term view, aligning with technologies that will enable innovation and interoperability, and continue to deliver on the promise of the IoT for every stakeholder.”

Dotdot is the Zigbee Alliance’s universal language for the IoT, making it possible for smart objects to work together on any network. Thread is the Thread Group’s en, IPv6-based, low-power networking technology for IoT products.

“The early Internet faced the same challenges as today’s IoT,” the two companies said in a release. “Currently, connected devices can struggle to deliver a seamless experience because they speak different languages (or in technical terms, use different “application layers”).

“For the Internet, the industry solved this problem with open, universal protocols over IP — a combination that unlocked and accelerated innovation. Dotdot’s common device language over Thread’s IP network extends this same proven approach to the Internet of Things. With Dotdot over Thread, product and platform vendors can ensure the high-quality, interoperable user experiences needed to drive growth, while IP allows vendors to maintain a direct connection to their device – and their customers.”

The Dotdot specification is available now to Zigbee Alliance members. Additional resources, including the Dotdot Commissioning Application, will be available in Summer 2018, along with the opening of the Dotdot Certification program from the Zigbee Alliance.