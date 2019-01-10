Zhaga Consortium expanding scope and membership reach

The Zhaga Consortium, a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, has widened its scope of work to address new growth areas in IoT and the service economy. Currently Zhaga members include luminaire manufacturers, LED module makers, suppliers of materials and components, and testing labs.

To implement this move to new growth areas, a new Consortium Agreement has been written and members have renewed their membership. Next to component and luminaire manufacturers, the new Zhaga aims to expand its outreach to a larger group of companies and offers a new community membership.

The new Zhaga has also incorporated a new slogan: “Smart standards. Smarter lighting.”

“Benchmarking against the “current Zhaga”, there is a lot of continuity”, states Dee Denteneer, secretary general of the New Jersey-based Zhaga Consortium in an association release. “The NEW Zhaga remains true to its original mission to ‘specify interfaces of components in LED luminaires.’ Also, it will keep the specifications as thin as possible to maintain design freedom and scope for differentiation also in the next emerging space of interfaces to smart components.”

The new vision extends the current scope with interfaces enabling the connectivity of luminaires to the IoT network, and the upgrade and service of LED luminaires depending on the design choices by the luminaire manufacturer.

This new scope aims for true interoperability and now includes the interfaces to sensors and connectivity modules, and also the interface between module and driver.

Zhaga is also reaching out to a new group of companies comprising installers, specifiers, architects, and end users. To serve these new groups, Zhaga offers a free community” membership.

Community members receive membership benefits like the access to selected information on the members’ area of the website, and access to the Zhaga bookstore.

Regular and associate members of the association will continue to receive specific benefits, such as early access to specifications, but Zhaga has changed its publication strategy, as it will no longer publish its specifications to non-member companies.