WireIE achieves world first with MEF CE 2.0 certification

WireIE, the Richmond Hill, Ont. based company that delivers Carrier Ethernet Services to rural, remote and hard-to-reach locations, announced this week it has earned the “industry’s highest level of certification” for the design and delivery of Carrier Ethernet networks.

The Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), the international defining body for Carrier Ethernet, issues the MEF CE 2.0 certification to organizations that pass rigorous testing processes.

WireIE is the first carrier worldwide, with a focus on rural and remote networks, to become MEF CE 2.0 Certified,

“Canadian companies have a strong need for conducting business in areas that are not traditionally served by a high performing telecommunications infrastructure,” said Rob Barlow, the firm’s president and CEO. “In response, WireIE has successfully leveled the playing field by delivering carrier-grade Ethernet anywhere that private and public enterprises need low latency and reliability for mission-critical applications.”

MEF CE 2.0 is the world’s most advanced and demanding standard for operators designing, building, deploying and operating carrier grade Ethernet networks.

According to WireIE, upwards of 95% of the country does not have the adequate network needed to support mission-critical applications due to the fact that Carrier Grade Ethernet is unavailable.

Further information is available at www.wireie.com.