Wilson Electronics launches ‘first’ cloud-connected cellular signal booster in Canada

Cellular boosting technology firm Wilson Electronics today launched the WilsonPro Pro 1000C cloud-enabled cell signal booster system with remote monitoring capabilities in Canada.

The system is designed to provide enhanced in-building cellular coverage for all large commercial spaces and large homes, including hospitals, hotels, warehouses and offices. With the integration of WilsonPro Cloud service, the Pro 1000C is the first WilsonPro cell signal booster to include remote monitoring and notification capabilities.

The Pro 1000C sends status updates to the WilsonPro Cloud every five minutes, resulting in continual monitoring of performance and ability to instantly detect issues for end users, the company says.

“Previously, installers, integrators and end users had to wait until they were on-site to diagnose any cell booster issues. Now users can remotely troubleshoot problems by logging into the WilsonPro Cloud database to instantly view the signal strength of the various boosters they’ve installed, as well as how signal strength varies over time.

“(It) also gives users the option to remotely reset the Pro 1000C and turn bands on and off. Users can also set up personalized alerts via email and text message for issues including system failure, change in signal strength, oscillation and more.”

The Pro 1000C connects to the WilsonPro Cloud via a LTE connection through the outside donor antenna or through a traditional RJ-45 “hardwired” Ethernet connection.

The WilsonPro Cloud comes with an annual subscription plan, which covers the wireless LTE connection and database charges.

“The WilsonPro Cloud’s e capabilities allow users to remotely monitor the status of the Pro 1000C and troubleshoot any issues that arise, ensuring that their cell signal boosters are performing optimally, even when the users are off-site,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics.