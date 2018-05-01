VMware launches networking initiative for the ‘Digital Era’

At Dell Technologies World 2018 in Las Vegas today VMware Inc. outlined what it called its “vision for the future of networking,” with the launch of the Virtual Cloud Network.

The company said the new offering, which consists of the VMware NSX networking and security portfolio, will “enable organizations to create a digital business fabric for connecting and securing applications, data, and users across the entire network in a hyper-distributed world.”

The NSX portfolio includes:

*VMware NSX SD-WAN integration with VMware NSX Data Center and VMware NSX Cloud, representing integration of VMware’s recent acquisition of VeloCloud

*NSX Cloud support for applications running in Microsoft Azure

*NSX data centre support for containerized cloud-native and bare metal applications

*Telco/NFV and networking performance optimizations for distributed workloads in NSX Data Center.

“As enterprises choose to run more applications in public clouds, the parameters of the data centre are being redrawn,” said Brad Casemore, IDC’s research vice president of data centre networks.

“In practical terms, the data centre — where applications and data reside — is no longer exclusively an on-premises entity. It’s now inherently distributed, and that means the networks that support and deliver increasingly critical applications must be similarly transformed.

“With its vision for the Virtual Cloud Network, VMware is responding to the growing enterprise need for consistent network and security policy that supports applications regardless of where they reside and irrespective of the infrastructure on which they run and the transports that they use.”

According to a VMware release, “organizations are embarking on digital transformation to create better experiences for customers, clients, and employees, and drive better business outcomes. These efforts introduce a new level of networking and security complexity as organizations move from centralized data centres, to hyper distributed applications and centers of data at the edge.”

Further coverage of the announcement and Dell Technologies World will appear in the June issue of Connections+.