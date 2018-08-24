VMware, Dell, Nutanix and HPE lead on-premises cloud market: Wikibon

Ahead of VMworld 2018 taking place in Las Vegas next week, Wikibon, the research arm of SiliconANGLE Media, Inc., and theCUBE, today released its third annual True Private Cloud research study.

“CIOs realize they can’t simply shove all their data into the public cloud,” said Peter Burris, Wikibon’s chief research officer. “Rather organizations are bringing the cloud experience to their data through modern infrastructure that we call True Private Cloud.”

The study notes that “true Private Cloud (TPC) substantially mimics many of the attributes of public cloud while allowing customers to build hybrid infrastructure where much of the data remains within and under the control of an organization’s data centre.

Key findings of the study include:

*TPC revenue grew more than 50% last year to exceed $20B, bolstered by maturing vendor offerings and services

*VMware with 24% share, followed by Nutanix, HPE, Microsoft and IBM are the top five players of software-led TPC offerings via indirect channels

*Dell EMC (with 29% share) followed by HPE, Cisco, Nutanix and Oracle are the leading solution sellers of TPC

*Wikibon predicts the market for True Private Cloud solutions will grow from US$32 billion in 2018 to more than US$260 billion by 2027 and will rival spending on public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service

*Traditional hosting companies such as IBM, Rackspace, DXC, Fujitsu and Accenture are participating in the TPC market and will account for US$11 billion in spending in 2018.

“A variety of advanced, data first application patterns will drive demand for True Private Cloud,” predicts Wikibon. “These include Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics (especially use cases that use an enterprise’s sensitive information), social media and applications that employ AI technologies to automate or augment operations and engagement.

“Together, using these applications, about four billion users are generating nearly three exabytes of data per day. An important portion of that data will move to public clouds, but the vast majority — we estimate more than 90% — will stay local or be discarded.”

A full copy of the report is available free of charge on Wikibon’s research site.