VMware blockchain offering, Project Dimension previewed at user conference in Barcelona

At VMworld 2018 Europe taking place in Barcelona this week VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and CTO Ray O’Farrell previewed several technology offerings including VMware Blockchain and Project Dimension.

According to the company, while blockchain is gaining popularity in companies worldwide, enterprises are working to find resources to deploy and manage blockchain and determine how it fits into the overall IT strategy.

VMware Blockchain is a service that will provide permissioned blockchain for enterprise consortiums which is intrinsically more secure than public blockchains, the company added.

“(It) will provide the foundation for decentralized trust while delivering enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, security and manageability. The service will be integrated into existing VMware tools to help protect the network and compute functions that underlie a true enterprise blockchain.”

Currently in beta, the company is partnering with Dell Technologies, Deloitte and Worldwide Technology (WWT) to develop and support VMware Blockchain. Additionally, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions will also support it.

First announced at VMworld US 2018, Project Dimension is on display at VMworld Europe. Now also in beta, Project Dimension will enable “customers to consume infrastructure that physically resides in data centres, branch or edge sites through a cloud-managed, as-a-Service approach,” the company said.