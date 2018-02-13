Viavi service supports enterprise IT transition to the cloud

Viavi Solutions today launched ObserverLIVE, active performance monitoring available as a service. As enterprise IT teams strive to stay ahead of the evolution of their networks and services on premises and in the cloud and employees connect from anywhere, the company says it has enhanced its Observer network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) portfolio with a cloud-enabled, subscription-based service that can be tailored and adapted to dynamic usage models.

Enterprises worldwide, the company says, are embracing cloud services. In the company’s recent State of the Network survey, an estimated 80% of respondents said they would be using public or private cloud in 2018, and over half said they would have the majority of their applications in the cloud.

In parallel, employees are becoming increasingly mobile — according to GlobalWorkplaceAnalytics.com, studies show that they are not at their desks over half of the time they are working. This any-to-any networking model leads to loss of visibility and control, increasing IT teams’ challenges in tracking end user experience and SLA enforcement.

ObserverLIVE tests include:

*Service responsiveness — monitors availability and end user response times for on-premise and SaaS applications

*Network performance ­– standards-based testing of network connections, yielding key performance indicators and performance baselines

*VoIP quality — assesses the quality and consistency of VoIP traffic delivered across public or private end-to-end connections

*Troubleshooting ­– deployed to end users’ systems on demand to investigate and help resolve performance problems.

“The migration of applications to the cloud is forcing IT operations teams to evolve their performance monitoring solutions,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, senior analyst at Enterprise Management Associates.