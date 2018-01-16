UNH-IOL test initiative results in certification of 37 new PoE offerings

The Ethernet Alliance today announced the certification of the first 37 Power over Ethernet (PoE) products through its new PoE certification program. Products from multiple Ethernet industry vendors were tested at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham, N.H.

Newly certified products range from component level evaluation boards, to power sourcing equipment (PSE) enterprise switches, to mid-span PoE power sources.

Details of certified products are available via the program’s public registry at http://bit.ly/EAPoE-CertifiedProducts.

Participants in the program are Analog Devices, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Microsemi, Philips Lighting, Sifos Technologies and Texas Instruments, with additional organizations expected to join

“Multivendor interoperability is Ethernet’s hallmark and an important consideration — consumers want to know their products will just work, while industry players need a way to find new partnership opportunities with companies offering certified equipment,” said Tam Dell’Oro, founder and CEO, Dell’Oro Group, Inc. “The global Ethernet PoE switch market is surging, with 750 million PoE-enabled switches and hundreds of millions of devices expected to be delivered over the next five years.

“With participants representing some 60% of PoE-enabled switch ports shipped worldwide, this program is a boon to both end users and the Ethernet ecosystem. Consumers can buy PoE solutions with greater confidence in their multivendor interoperability, and industry stakeholders have a valuable new avenue for forging critical business relationships.”

Further information is available at http://www.ethernetalliance.org.