UNH-IOL applauds latest Ipv6 network tests

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) has completed a weeklong round of testing on the “Moonv6” network, the world’s largest multi-vendor IPv6 network.

The event showcased the first successful public demonstration of the Network Time Protocol (NTP) running on a native IPv6-only connection.

During the week of tests, which began July 24 and concluded July 28, the UNH-IOL ran mixed applications traffic (voice, video and data) between its network testing lab in Durham, N.H. and the U.S. Army’s data-communications interop testing facility, the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), in Fort Huachuca, Ariz.

Engineers at both locations passed data back and forth across firewalls systems via native IPv6 links the next generation Internet Protocol — as well as mixed v4 and v6 links using transition mechanisms such as domain name systems (DNS) mapping. DNS is key in dual-stack migration for knitting IPv4 and v6 networks together during the transition.

Participating vendors included Agilent, Check Point Software Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fortinet Inc., IBM, Lucent, Nominum, QLogic and Spectracom Corp.

“IPv6 interoperability is on track, and we are seeing evidence that the applications for IPv6 are advancing,” said Erica Williamsen, UNH-IOL senior manager of software and applications. “We’re now in the planning stages for the next Moonv6 event in cooperation with JITC, possibly for sometime in the first or early second quarter or 2007.”