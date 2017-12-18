Trend Micro predicts increase in IoT vulnerabilities in 2018

This year, cyberattacks continued to plague business leaders, with major breaches occurring due to known vulnerabilities. Trend Micro Inc. predicts the trend of known vulnerabilities being used in major attacks will continue in 2018 as corporate attack surfaces expand and expose more security holes. Patch management and employee education should be prioritized for all executives to protect an organization’s most critical data.

As information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) continue to converge, enterprise applications and platforms will be at risk of manipulation and vulnerabilities, as stated in Trend Micro’s 2018 predictions report.

Additionally, the company predicts an increase in Internet of Things vulnerabilities as more devices are manufactured without security regulations or industry standards. Overall, the increased connectivity and enlarged attack surface present new opportunities for cybercriminals to leverage known issues to penetrate a corporate network.

“We at Trend Micro are constantly scouting out future threats that will have the greatest impact for businesses, and we predict which vulnerabilities will make the biggest waves in the coming year,”

“Many devastating cyberattacks in 2017 leveraged known vulnerabilities that could have been prevented had they been patched beforehand,” said Tony Lee, head of consulting at Trend Micro Hong Kong.

“This trend will continue next year as corporate attack surfaces expand and expose more security holes. While this remains a challenge for enterprises, executives should prioritize vulnerability management as they make 2018 cybersecurity plans, particularly in the looming shadow of GDPR implementation.”

Trend Micro notes that ransomware will continue to be a mainstay due to its proven success. There will be an increase in targeted ransomware attacks, in which the criminals go after a single organization to disrupt operations and force a larger ransom payout. Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks will also continue to gain popularity with attackers, as the return on investment for successful attacks is quite high.

“Threat actors will also leverage growing technologies, like blockchain and machine learning, to enhance obfuscation against traditional cybersecurity protections. For this reason, the company recommends a layered, cross-generational defense strategy, which combines the latest security techniques with proven tactics that reinforce nearly 30 years of experience protecting some of the biggest global brands.

To access the complete report, “Paradigm Shifts: Trend Micro Security Predictions for 2018,” visit:

www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/research-and-analysis/predictions/2018.