Total Telcom awarded fiber splicing and testing contract

Total Telcom Canada Corp. announced today that it has been awarded a fiber optic cable splicing contract by a “major” network installation company. The name of the firm was not released.

The contract calls for Total Telcom to perform all fiber splicing and testing functions over approximately 950 kilometers of infrastructure being constructed as part of the Alberta SuperNet.

The project work is expected to start this spring and will be ongoing as network construction progress permits.

Total Telcom owns and operates long-haul IP broadband fiber optic networks, and currently provides bandwidth and dark fiber-optic services to communities in Alberta and B.C.

The company also provides turnkey design, engineering, construction and maintenance services for private networks owned and operated by government and industry.

The government of Alberta SuperNet initiative will see 4,700 libraries, schools, hospitals and provincial government offices linked by the end of the year.