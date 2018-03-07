Connections +

Topic
The Cloud

News CablingCommunications TechnologyData CentresMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

700+ exhibitors, 15,000 attendees expected next week at OFC

March 7, 2018

The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) 2018 taking place next week in San Diego will include more than 700 exhibitors and attract upwards of 15,000 attendees, organizers of the event say. “5G, Next-gen optical transport, multi-layer optical internetworking, open transport hardware/software
News CablingData CentresNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Research team examines changing state of 400G optical transceivers

March 7, 2018

Technologies such as cloud computing have brought with them a storm of global data traffic, eating up large bandwidths demanded by applications such as video streams and online gaming. Studies show up to a 25% annual increase in data centre
News CablingCommunications TechnologyData CentresMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Teradata, Cisco partner up on analytics for Smart Cities

March 7, 2018

Teradata says it is working with Cisco on a digital transformation offering that will focus on smart cities and communities. Combining Cisco’s IoT platform, Cisco Kinetic for Cities, with the Teradata Analytics Platform, it is designed to help cities become
News CablingCommunications TechnologyMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Two-thirds of mobile connections running on 4G/5G by 2025: GSMA

February 28, 2018

Two-thirds of the world’s mobile connections will be running on 4G and 5G networks by 2025, according to the new 2018 edition of the GSMA’s ‘Mobile Economy’ report, published at Mobile World Congress 2018. It is forecast that 4G will
News CablingCommunications TechnologyData CentresMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Ericsson at MWC 2018: 5G open for business

February 28, 2018

Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm declared 5G open for business during a briefing to media and analysts at Mobile World Congress 2018 and outlined the key technological enablers — from radio access to network slicing and machine intelligence —
News CablingCommunications TechnologyMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Expert Group issues report on how best to address global broadband gap

February 26, 2018

The Expert Group of The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development today released a report at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona that urges policymakers, regulators and the private sector to address the “unacceptable, persisting digital exclusion” of half the world’s
News CablingCommunications TechnologyData CentresMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Schneider donates $1M in kind to Ryerson for Smart Building Analytics Living Lab

February 21, 2018

Schneider Electric Canada has announced a new partnership with Ryerson University, donating $1 million in kind to design and build the new Smart Building Analytics Living Lab — the first of its kind in Canada. With the new lab, Ryerson
News CablingCommunications TechnologyMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Bosch Security Systems to become Bosch Building Technologies

February 21, 2018

Effective March 1, the Bosch Security Systems division will be known as Bosch Building Technologies. The division is currently comprised of two organizationally discrete units — the global product business and the regional system integration services business, which operates in
News CablingCommunications TechnologyMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Canadian-German IIoT licensing pact announced

February 13, 2018

Toronto-based Behr Technologies Inc. (BTI) and Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS (Fraunhofer IIS) have announced the formation of a new partnership to develop and commercialize Fraunhofer IIS’s patented MIOTY communication technology for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. According
News CablingCommunications TechnologyData CentresMobilityNetworksStandardsTelecomThe Cloud

Frost & Sullivan explores changing role of building automation systems

February 13, 2018

Frost & Sullivan’s latest analysis, World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets, Forecast to 2022, sheds light on the rapid transformations taking place in the global BAS market. Factors propelling change, the research firm says, include the growing use of Internet