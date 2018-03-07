Connections +

700+ exhibitors, 15,000 attendees expected next week at OFC

March 7, 2018

The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) 2018 taking place next week in San Diego will include more than 700 exhibitors and attract upwards of 15,000 attendees, organizers of the event say. “5G, Next-gen optical transport, multi-layer optical internetworking, open transport hardware/software
Research team examines changing state of 400G optical transceivers

March 7, 2018

Technologies such as cloud computing have brought with them a storm of global data traffic, eating up large bandwidths demanded by applications such as video streams and online gaming. Studies show up to a 25% annual increase in data centre
Teradata, Cisco partner up on analytics for Smart Cities

March 7, 2018

Teradata says it is working with Cisco on a digital transformation offering that will focus on smart cities and communities. Combining Cisco’s IoT platform, Cisco Kinetic for Cities, with the Teradata Analytics Platform, it is designed to help cities become
Ericsson at MWC 2018: 5G open for business

February 28, 2018

Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm declared 5G open for business during a briefing to media and analysts at Mobile World Congress 2018 and outlined the key technological enablers — from radio access to network slicing and machine intelligence —
Schneider donates $1M in kind to Ryerson for Smart Building Analytics Living Lab

February 21, 2018

Schneider Electric Canada has announced a new partnership with Ryerson University, donating $1 million in kind to design and build the new Smart Building Analytics Living Lab — the first of its kind in Canada. With the new lab, Ryerson
Ruckus says its new suite enables secure IoT access networks

February 21, 2018

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the release of the Ruckus IoT Suite, which it said enables organizations to construct a secure IoT access network that consolidates multiple physical-layer IoT networks into a single network. According to market research
Frost & Sullivan explores changing role of building automation systems

February 13, 2018

Frost & Sullivan’s latest analysis, World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets, Forecast to 2022, sheds light on the rapid transformations taking place in the global BAS market. Factors propelling change, the research firm says, include the growing use of Internet
Viavi service supports enterprise IT transition to the cloud

February 13, 2018

Viavi Solutions today launched ObserverLIVE, active performance monitoring available as a service. As enterprise IT teams strive to stay ahead of the evolution of their networks and services on premises and in the cloud and employees connect from anywhere, the
AI, ML come of age at AWS re: Invent

February 2, 2018

By Paul Barker Las Vegas – The one guarantee delegates attending an AWS re: Invent can be sure of is a dizzying array of new product and service launches. In fact, during a single keynote speech from CEO Andy Jassy,
WCT commits to closing the gender gap in digital industries

January 31, 2018

Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) has released a report from a national consultation it conducted across Canada that provides insights about why Canadian digital industries continue to struggle to attract and retain women in their workforces. Currently, women make