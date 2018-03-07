The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) 2018 taking place next week in San Diego will include more than 700 exhibitors and attract upwards of 15,000 attendees, organizers of the event say. “5G, Next-gen optical transport, multi-layer optical internetworking, open transport hardware/software…
Technologies such as cloud computing have brought with them a storm of global data traffic, eating up large bandwidths demanded by applications such as video streams and online gaming. Studies show up to a 25% annual increase in data centre…
Teradata says it is working with Cisco on a digital transformation offering that will focus on smart cities and communities. Combining Cisco’s IoT platform, Cisco Kinetic for Cities, with the Teradata Analytics Platform, it is designed to help cities become…
Two-thirds of the world’s mobile connections will be running on 4G and 5G networks by 2025, according to the new 2018 edition of the GSMA’s ‘Mobile Economy’ report, published at Mobile World Congress 2018. It is forecast that 4G will…
Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm declared 5G open for business during a briefing to media and analysts at Mobile World Congress 2018 and outlined the key technological enablers — from radio access to network slicing and machine intelligence —…
The Expert Group of The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development today released a report at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona that urges policymakers, regulators and the private sector to address the “unacceptable, persisting digital exclusion” of half the world’s…
Schneider Electric Canada has announced a new partnership with Ryerson University, donating $1 million in kind to design and build the new Smart Building Analytics Living Lab — the first of its kind in Canada. With the new lab, Ryerson…
Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the release of the Ruckus IoT Suite, which it said enables organizations to construct a secure IoT access network that consolidates multiple physical-layer IoT networks into a single network. According to market research…
Effective March 1, the Bosch Security Systems division will be known as Bosch Building Technologies. The division is currently comprised of two organizationally discrete units — the global product business and the regional system integration services business, which operates in…
Toronto-based Behr Technologies Inc. (BTI) and Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS (Fraunhofer IIS) have announced the formation of a new partnership to develop and commercialize Fraunhofer IIS’s patented MIOTY communication technology for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. According…