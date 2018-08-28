TMR report predicts annual growth of 7.10% for structured cabling market

The global structured cabling market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.10% during the period from 2015 to 2021, according to a new report released by Transparency Market Research.

The commercial, residential, government, industrial, and the transportation sectors have surfaced as the key application areas of structured cabling solutions across the world. Among these, the commercial sector is expected to become the key consumer over the next few years, the report states.

It further presents a regional analysis of the global market for structured cabling, according to which, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of this market.

The main factor behind the dominance of the North America market for structured cabling is early uptake of innovative practices and technologies. With the recent economic developments, Asia Pacific is also expected to register a significant increase in its market for structured cabling in the years to come, reports the market study.

“The global market for structured cabling is witnessing a tremendous rise, thanks to the increasing need for modern network infrastructure among businesses,” the report states.

“The augmenting demand for cost efficient and reliable comprehensive telecommunications infrastructure, which can help businesses meet a broad array of communication requirements, is also projected to support the growth of this market over the next few years.

“However, the high cost incurred in the deployment may hamper the market in the years to come. Nonetheless, the increasing need for efficiency and innovation in products in the residential sector is expected to normalize the impact of the restraint and support the market’s growth in the near future.”

