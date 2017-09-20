TIA and QuEST Forum announce merger plans

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), an association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech connectivity networks, and QuEST Forum, the global association dedicated to quality and sustainability in the information communication and technology (ICT) industry, today announced they have reached an agreement to merge the two associations.

The two said the move is part of a strategic effort to offer support and services that address a full range of needs facing the connectivity industry.

“QuEST Forum is joining with TIA to form a single technology association that will be uniquely suited to accelerate modern connectivity and address the business, technology and industry transformation needs of its members,” they said in a release. “This holistic approach, which includes trusted standards, common performance and quality metrics, supportive public policies and market alignment, is essential to delivering the Internet of Things, Smart Cities, and the network transformation needed for virtualization,

The merger is subject to the ratification of a definitive agreement, and is expected to close in fourth quarter 2017.

The TL 9000 standard is the telecom industry’s extension to ISO 9001. The QuEST Forum community within TIA will continue to develop, implement and enhance the TL 9000 quality management system, along with sustainability standards and performance practices.