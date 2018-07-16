Three firms to build fiber cable line from Montreal to Toronto

Metro Optic, Crosslake Fibre, and Utilities Kingston have announced plans to build a new fiber-optic cable system from Montreal to Toronto.

The project will be developed by Maple Leaf Fibre Ltd., a joint venture of two independent Canadian providers of fiber-optic network capacity, Crosslake Fibre ULC based in Toronto and Metro Optic based in Montreal.

The Maple Leaf Fibre cable system will have a terrestrial segment between Montreal, Ottawa, and Kingston, and a submarine segment through Lake Ontario between Kingston and downtown Toronto.

Maple Leaf Fibre has partnered with Utilities Kingston as strategic investor and development partner to optimize route design and accelerate time to market. Utilities Kingston plans to use the cable system to further enhance its fiber-optic services.

Providing a physically diverse route from other cable systems, it will have a high fibre count and offer commercially-available dark fibre between Toronto and Montreal, the companies said in a release.

Deploying advanced fibre optic technology along this optimized route will yield critical performance benefits to its users, the companies said, adding that the project has been in development for several months, has material customer backing, and is estimated to be completed during the second half of 2019.

“This is a truly exciting opportunity to develop much needed Internet infrastructure along one of the busiest routes in Canada,” said Crosslake CEO Mike Cunningham.

Maple Leaf Fibre will own and operate the system as an independent operator, giving the company flexibility to provide innovative commercial solutions to customers.

As a carrier-neutral provider, the company will offer dark fiber strands to carriers, data centre operators, ISPs, OTTs, cable MSOs and government-sponsored advanced network projects, among others.

“The Montreal-Toronto route is critical to reach Europe through the Maritimes, the major U.S. trading hubs of New York and Chicago to the South, and Asia to the West,” said Michael Bucheit, CEO of Metro Optic.