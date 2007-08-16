Connections +
Thomas & Betts to acquire Lamson & Sessions

August 16, 2007  


Thomas & Betts Corp. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lamson & Sessions in an all-cash transaction valued at US$27 per share or approximately US$450 million.

The company has committed debt financing to fund the transaction. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the approval of Lamson & Sessions’ shareholders, the transaction is expected to close later this year.

This acquisition is a great fit with Thomas & Betts and is consistent with our strategy of expanding our portfolio of market-leading brands and leveraging our business infrastructure to enhance our already strong relationship with distributors and end users of electrical products, said Dominic Pileggi, the firms chairman and CEO.

Lamson & Sessions is a supplier of nonmetallic electrical boxes, fittings, flexible conduit and industrial PVC pipe.

