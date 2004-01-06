Tektronix releases new line of RF analyzers

Test and measurement equipment vendor Tektronix Inc. today announced a new series of spectrum analyzers that provide a measurement package for engineers developing Radio Frequency (RF) technologies ranging from RF Identification (ID) tags to sophisticated radar applications.

Real-time spectrum analysis provides the ability to trigger, capture and analyze time-varying RF signals.

RF signal characteristics are becoming more complex as RF communications increasingly replace wired technologies in applications ranging from inventory identification to video games.

"Today’s RF signals carry complex modulation and change from one instant to the next, hopping frequencies, spiking briefly, and then disappearing," Tektronix said in a statement.

"As a result, these RF signals are difficult to measure and present unpredictable behavior, making engineers’ ability to observe RF devices with existing spectrum analyzers extremely challenging. This evolution in RF technology has spawned an unprecedented demand for a new approach to spectrum analysis."

Tektronix will employ the technology in its RSA2200A and RSA3300A Series spectrum analyzers.

According to the company, the instruments address time varying and transient RF signals by triggering on events that swept spectrum and vector signal analyzers fail to see.

“As we see multiple industries using RF technology to enable seamless connections between electronic systems and devices, the technical requirements are having a significant impact on engineers trying to identify and understand the characteristics of the signals,” said Rick King, vice president of the firm’s spectrum analyzer product line.