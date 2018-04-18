TE Connectivity debuts new waterproof USB Type-C connector

TE Connectivity (TE) today introduced its new waterproof on-board USB Type-C receptacle connector, which the company said is designed to help protect devices in harsh environments with IPX8 dust and water ingression performance.

“With an IPX8 rating, this connector could maintain a reliable connection at a water depth of 1.5 meters for a minimum of 30 minutes,” the company said in a release. “Waterproof USB Type-C connectors can be used for wearables, smartphones, appliances, medical devices and automotive infotainment.

TE’s portfolio of USB Type-C connectors are rated for USB 3.1 performance and are capable of transmitting 10 Gbps data rates and 100W of power at 5A. They are designed to meet industry standards that provide a slim design, small enough for handheld devices and robust enough for industrial applications.

The waterproof USB Type-C connector contains a reversible mating interface and the receptacle is designed to accept a plug in two directions. This connector supports a variety of different protocols, and with the use of adaptors, it is backwards compatible to HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and other types of connections from the single USB Type-C port.