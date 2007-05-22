Connections +
News

Systimax demos its 10GBASE-T over 100 metres offering in Vegas

CommScope, Inc. said today at Interop Las Vegas that it recorded an industry first with a 9.0 Gb/s payload throughp...

May 22, 2007  


Print this page

CommScope, Inc. said today at Interop Las Vegas that it recorded an industry first with a 9.0 Gb/s payload throughput over its Systimax Solution 10 Gb/s unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cabling offering in conjunction with Solarflare Communications’ Solarstorm 10GBASE-T server adapters.

“We believe this demonstration marks the arrival of next-generation Ethernet technology, said Luc Adriaenssens, the companys senior vice president of R&D and technology.

“The ability to operate 10 Gb/s Ethernet over UTP copper cabling provides a much-needed forward migration path for enterprise network infrastructures.

Systimax said it “believes” that it was the first vendor to provide a full 100-meter UTP solution that guarantees compliance with the draft IEEE 802.3an taskforce guidelines for 10GBASE-T and the new Category 6A/ Class EA cabling standards.

Print this page

Related
Superior Essex and Leviton introduce 10 Gigabit Ethernet over copper cabling system
IEEE forms study group to explore next generation of Ethernet
Panduit copper cabling used in 10GBASE-T demo