Systimax demos its 10GBASE-T over 100 metres offering in Vegas

CommScope, Inc. said today at Interop Las Vegas that it recorded an industry first with a 9.0 Gb/s payload throughput over its Systimax Solution 10 Gb/s unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cabling offering in conjunction with Solarflare Communications’ Solarstorm 10GBASE-T server adapters.

“We believe this demonstration marks the arrival of next-generation Ethernet technology, said Luc Adriaenssens, the companys senior vice president of R&D and technology.

“The ability to operate 10 Gb/s Ethernet over UTP copper cabling provides a much-needed forward migration path for enterprise network infrastructures.

Systimax said it “believes” that it was the first vendor to provide a full 100-meter UTP solution that guarantees compliance with the draft IEEE 802.3an taskforce guidelines for 10GBASE-T and the new Category 6A/ Class EA cabling standards.