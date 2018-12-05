Symantec neural network designed to protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks

Symantec Corp. today introduced Industrial Control System Protection (ICSP) Neural, which it said is the industry’s first neural network-integrated USB scanning station that helps organizations protect critical infrastructure by preventing cyber-attacks on operational technology (OT).

““Behind the scenes, ICSP Neural will retrofit existing infrastructure with a central nervous system to provide protection for critical infrastructure. On the front end, a rugged aluminum design embodies a simple, intuitive user experience that clearly highlights potential threats.”

OT is mission-critical in industries such as energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation, but legacy systems are often outdated and nearly impossible to secure with traditional endpoint security,” Symantec said in a release.

“Companies have typically relied on unscanned USB devices to update these systems, increasing the potential for malware infection and targeted attacks.

The threat of cyber warfare – including physical damage and personal safety – is very real and the consequences are potentially devastating. Despite this, the industrial control systems that power critical infrastructure often run on outdated Windows systems leaving them vulnerable to both known and unknown threats.

“USB devices are given away at events, shared between co-workers, and reused again and again for business and personal use, introducing the risk of accidental or malicious infection,” said Patrick Gardner, senior vice president, advanced threat protection and email security, Symantec.

“The impact of connecting an infected device to a critical system can be devastating. Behind the scenes, ICSP Neural will retrofit existing infrastructure with a central nervous system to provide protection for critical infrastructure. On the front end, a rugged aluminum design embodies a simple, intuitive user experience that clearly highlights potential threats.”

Once connected, ICSP Neural emits visualizations and real-time signals through the LED light ring that indicate when malware has been detected and sanitized.

The Symantec-designed neural engine harnesses the power of Symantec’s world-class threat intelligence network to increase detection efficacy by up to 15%. It also detects adversarial machine learning attempts and initiates self-learning to provide protection against unknown threats.

“The AI-powered technology can learn in real-time, leading to sustained efficacy with limited internet connectivity – up to twice as long,” the company said in a release. “These artificial intelligence and organic self-adaption capabilities can protect organizations against emerging and future attacks.”

Expected to ship in early 2019, further information is available at. For more information visit: symantec.com/iot