State of NB-IoT market subject of new report by Mobile Experts

Narrow Band-IoT will represent more than 57% of cellular IoT shipments by 2022 but 5G IoT will be a niche initiative, according to a new report from Mobile Experts Inc.

“It’s been clear for some time that IoT is the next step toward linking and automating the world’s everyday functions,” the research firm said. “Essentially, IoT will eliminate the need for daily human attention to many simple tasks. But how will this transition take place, and when?”

The new report provides technical and cost comparisons for 2G, 3G, 4G, and anticipated 5G NR IoT devices and each technology is evaluated for energy consumption, range, cost per square kilometer of network coverage, and cost per GB of data. It also includes a business review of existing cellular IoT as it shifts from GSM/GPRS to LTE-M and NB-IoT. The five-year forecast includes market share, shipment, pricing, and revenue data.

“Over the next few years, low-cost IoT devices will grow rapidly enough to drive an entirely new ecosystem of suppliers and devices,” said chief analyst Joe Madden. “Connectivity will shift from GPRS or LTE Cat-4 to Cat-M or NB-IoT, with much longer battery life and more affordable devices. Our deep-dive research in key vertical markets has highlighted the specific business models and applications where the new C-IoT applications will grow.”

According to their newest report, growth in the Cellular IoT market will be rapid in multiple layers. The report defines specific numbers and predicted timelines for IoT service revenue, IoT device shipments, IoT module revenue, and IoT semiconductor revenue.

“The hype surrounding 5G IoT devices isn’t really justified,” said Madden. “Our forecast includes healthy adoption rates for 5G New Radio in specific industrial applications, but that means that 5G shipments will reach only about 1 million units per year over the next few years.”