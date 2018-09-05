Sprint, Ericsson to launch IoT-dedicated core network and OS

Sprint and Ericsson have announced a global relationship to build a distributed and virtualized core network dedicated specifically to IoT (Internet of Things), in addition to an IoT operating system.

The two said the “new environment, which is purpose-built for the future of IoT, is designed to create an optimal flow of device data, enabling immediate, actionable intelligence at the network edge for end users and enterprises.”

The global Sprint IoT platform is set to be presented at a press conference at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles next Wednesday.

“We are combining our IoT strategy with Ericsson’s expertise to build a platform primed for the most demanding applications like artificial intelligence, edge computing, robotics, autonomous vehicles,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT for Sprint. “This is a network built for software and it’s ready for 5G.”

Asa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technology and emerging business, Ericsson, said “Sprint will be one of the first to market with a distributed core network and operating system built especially for IoT and powered by Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator platform. Our goal is to make it easy for Sprint and their customers to access and use connected intelligence, enabling instant and actionable insights for a better customer experience and maximum value.”

The two companies said they are disrupting the IoT world, creating an environment that is prepared for a future where society and business will be even more connected.

The core network, they said, will be “distributed and virtualized,” which reduces distance between the device generating the data and the IoT application processing it. Nodes, meanwhile, will be distributed directly to “the enterprise premise, if necessary, to support specific security, privacy and latency requirements.”

