Six key technologies to impact industrial manufacturing in a huge way: ABI

Market foresight advisory firm ABI Research has identified six technologies, along with big-picture questions and answers, to help guide senior industrial leaders to make key transformative technology decisions.

The end result is a six-page research deliverable, The Top Questions & Answers for Industrial Innovators: Six 1-Minute Transformative Technology Reads. The six technologies impacting the industrial manufacturing market and a sampling of the pertinent questions are:

Artificial Intelligence: What is the most suitable implementation of AI for industrial companies? Full edge implementation (e.g., both training and inference on-premise)? Cloud AI? Hybrid implementation (inference on edge and training at the cloud)?

Blockchain: What is the advantage of implementing blockchain in a manufacturing supply chain? Won’t blockchain put some middlemen out of business?

Cybersecurity: How do you protect your operational technologies in your corporate cybersecurity strategy? Are there post-market secure service opportunities or new business cases (such as lifecycle device management) that could create better customer stickiness with products?

IoT: Can a single connectivity technology address all industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications? If edge computing can solve so many problems, how do workforces benefit from the cloud?

Robotics: When is the right time to adopt a collaborative robot? How do you implement Robotics-as-Service to shift from CAPEX to OPEX?

Wireless Connectivity: Why should you look beyond Ethernet to wireless connectivity in installations? What should you be concerned about when looking at wireless connectivity solutions in your operations?

To learn more about these technologies that will impact the industrial manufacturing market, visit https://www.abiresearch.com/pages/industrial-innovators-q-and-a/