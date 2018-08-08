Siemon, Montreal DCIM vendor Maya HTT sign partnership agreement

Siemon has partnered with Canadian data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) provider Maya Heat Transfer Technologies Ltd. whose Datacenter Clarity LC DCIM platform will provide Siemon customers with the tools to accurately manage their infrastructure.

The ability to track unlimited assets at unlimited sites makes Datacenter Clarity LC ideal for co-locations, multi-tenant and hyperscale environments, Siemon said in a release.

The platform from the Montreal-based company features features a Web interface that tracks, manages and locates circuits and connections, creates floor layout and rack elevation renderings in both 2D and 3D views and delivers real-time monitoring via power distribution units (PDUs) with alarm notifications via email and SMS.

Datacenter Clarity LC works with Siemon’s WheelHouse Advanced Data Center Solutions brand including cabinets, racks, cable management, copper and fiber connectivity, and PowerMax PDUs.

“As data centres continue to become more complex, it is vital to accurately track and manage data center infrastructure,” said Frank Velleca, Siemon’s market manager for strategic projects. “Siemon’s partnership with Maya HTT allows our customers to optimize equipment placement and energy consumption to create the most efficient configuration for their data centre.”

“Datacenter Clarity is described by our customers as the tool they need to make very critical, timely, and expensive decisions in real time to meet their customers’ expectations and business requirements,” said Rene Pronovost, Maya HTT’s director of operations for Datacenter Clarity.

Further information about the partnership can be found at www.siemon.com/dcim.