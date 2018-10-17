Security vendors Darktrace and Endace sign pact that will combine AI and forensics

Darktrace and Endace have announced a partnership that combines Darktrace’s cyber AI with Endace’s forensic capabilities.

The combination of the two, the companies say, will allow organizations to discover in-progress attacks anywhere on the digital infrastructure with Darktrace’s AI, and investigate them quickly and accurately using Endace’s packet-level network history.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform arms organizations with the ability to record network traffic and conduct in-depth investigations by rapidly searching across petabytes of data for packets of interest.

In addition to hosting Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System on the same hardware platform, organizations can now also host a wide range of security and performance monitoring analytics solutions, including other Endace Fusion Partner offerings, open-source or custom applications, the two companies said in a release.

Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System learns the ‘pattern of life’ for every device and user across the digital infrastructure, and uses this evolving understanding of ‘normal’ to detect and respond to emerging cyber-threats in real time.

“Organizations are facing an increasing barrage of both fast and stealthy cyber-attacks,” said Justin Fier, director of cyber intelligence and analysis at Darktrace. “With Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System technology and EndaceProbe’s network recording and hosting, our mutual customers can now easily benefit from both AI-powered cyber defense and the highest quality of forensic data, as they battle to protect their data and systems.”

“The integration with Darktrace enables organizations to deploy cyber AI defense wherever they have an EndaceProbe,” said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. “It gives IT teams definitive, packet-level evidence that lets them take decisive action in response to early-stage cyber-threats revealed by Darktrace, putting defenders back on the offensive and enabling them to stay ahead of cyber-threats.”

The combined offering is available immediately and further information is available at www.endace.com/darktrace.