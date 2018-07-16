SD-WAN vendor Aryaka expands into Canada with launch of new POP

SD-WAN provider Aryaka said today it has expanded its worldwide network with the addition of a new Point of Presence (POP) in Toronto.

The investment, it said, was spurred by a rapidly growing presence of global enterprises with sites in Canada who, as part of their digital transformation initiatives, are looking for better application performance, multi-cloud connectivity, and security from their network.

“With the deployment of its POP in Canada, Aryaka extends its SD-WAN as-a-Service into this region and can now offer it directly to Canadian enterprises,” the company said in a release. “As over 70% of Aryaka’s business comes through channel partners, this expansion will further enable their success in meeting the connectivity, application performance, and digital transformation needs of their global enterprise customers.”

Additionally, Craig Workman has joined Aryaka’s sales organization as director of business development, Canada. Workman most recently served as country manager, Canada, at Gigamon, a network visibility solutions provider.

“This is an extremely exciting time for the SD-WAN market,” said Workman. “The POP in Toronto will further enhance our software-defined network optimization and access capabilities in the region and open up new markets for our partners.”

Recently, Aryaka was named “Company of the Year” as part of Light Reading’s 2018 Leading Lights Awards, and its global SD-WAN as-a-Service was selected as the “2018 Product of the Year” by Cloud Computing Magazine.

Aryaka’s Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility into a single offering that is delivered as a service.