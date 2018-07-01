Schneider says EcoStruxure IT brings big data, IoT to data centres

At its recent Innovation Day Canada event in Toronto Schneider Electric released EcoStruxure IT, which it described as the first “Data Centre Management as a Service” architecture.

EcoStruxure IT, the company said, “revolutionizes’ data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) by delivering a cloud-based architecture purpose-built for hybrid IT and data centre environments. The vendor-agnostic architecture delivers a new standard for proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment with the ability to deliver actionable real-time recommendations to optimize infrastructure performance and mitigate risk.”

Features include:

*Global visibility across the hybrid ecosystem — from anywhere — with one tap access right from a smartphone

*Device information, smart alarms and monitoring through an open system collecting data from all devices regardless of vendor

*Foresight into potential risks by leveraging global benchmarks and analytics in the EcoStruxure data lake

* 24/7 remote monitoring with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor, the Schneider Electric Service Bureau. In the event of an incident, the Service Bureau helps troubleshoot and ultimately reduces mean time to repair

Meanwhile new offerings within EcoStruxure IT include EcoStruxure Asset Advisor services, which offer the ability to anticipate and address issues before they become critical incidents, mitigating safety risks, avoiding unplanned downtime, operational losses and expensive maintenance interventions.

With this data, Asset Advisor gives customers the power of choice for critical decisions, either to take action themselves or to leverage Schneider Electric’s Service Bureau to do so on their behalf.

“The growing complexity and diversity of critical data centre environments coupled with reduced budget and staff have led to a management challenge for data centre professionals,” said Dave Johnson, executive vice president of the company’s IT Division.

As a part of EcoStruxure IT, Schneider Electric continues to offer StruxureWare for Data Centres, a self-contained on-premises monitoring and operations management solution, suitable for data centre and IT deployments of all sizes and scale, the company said.

Further coverage of the event, which included several other product launches, will appear in the next issue of BIoT Canada.