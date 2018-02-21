Schneider donates $1M in kind to Ryerson for Smart Building Analytics Living Lab

Schneider Electric Canada has announced a new partnership with Ryerson University, donating $1 million in kind to design and build the new Smart Building Analytics Living Lab — the first of its kind in Canada.

With the new lab, Ryerson University students in engineering, architectural science, and computer and data science programs will have access to tools to develop, test, and optimize modern technologies and approaches within the building management space. The lab will be used to demonstrate savings in energy consumption and in capital and operating expenses for buildings of all sizes.

“Our partnership with Ryerson University and the building of the Smart Building Analytics Living Lab reflects the need for advancement of data analytics and the use of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to lower energy use in urban areas by providing higher building efficiencies,” said Juan Macias, senior vice president, digital energy solutions / prosumer at Schneider Electric. “The research done here will benefit buildings and their owners in Canada and throughout the world.

The laboratory will assist with increasing knowledge and experience in key areas including:

*Improved understanding of emerging heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

*Optimization and performance improvement of existing HVAC systems

*New data analytics algorithms, predictive models, and machine learning approaches to support building performance improvement in real-time, considering both human effects as well as environmental conditions.

From the facility, the Ryerson team will connect to building control systems using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building software platform, including access control, lighting control, security, energy and HVAC systems.

“The convergence of Information Technology and Operational Technology means bringing together applications and devices in innovative ways, and tying together systems that have primarily operated in isolation,” said Susan Uthayakumar, president of Schneider Electric Canada.

“Along with growth in numbers of devices and increased functionality, bringing these systems together introduces integration on a new scale. The Ryerson lab is a great forum to test these new integration possibilities.”

By integrating IoT into new and existing designs, both Schneider Electric and Ryerson said it will be able to test these new technologies in real time.

“(It) will be a one-of-a-kind space for our faculty and students,” said Dr. Mohamed Lachemi, president and vice-chancellor of Ryerson. “Using the latest data analytics and IoT technologies, it will help them understand energy use in buildings like never before.”

The laboratory, which will be located at Ryerson’s 111 Bond St. building in Toronto, is expected to open late 2019.