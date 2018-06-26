Schneider announces 2018 Global ALLIANCE Excellence Award winners

Schneider Electric today announced the winners of its 2018 Global ALLIANCE Excellence Awards. The Global ALLIANCE Excellence Awards program is an annual competition that recognizes Schneider Electric system integrator (SI) partner companies and individuals.

“Switching from technology integration to value integration is not a simple task,” said Jerome Firmin, the firm’s vice president of strategic marketing. “It represents a significant shift in practice and culture, both for SIs and their customers.

This year’s winners exemplify the value the SI created with our offers by empowering customers to migrate away from the traditional control hierarchy to actual plant asset topology and an asset-centric architecture that controls their most critical business risks and variables, including the safety, security, efficiency, reliability, sustainability and, most crucially, the profitability of their operations in real time.”

The company said in a release that today’s digital manufacturing environment and the industrial internet of things (IIoT) present new opportunities for data collection from smart monitoring and control devices that collect, archive and analyze critical data.

“To assist in the process, SIs can embed algorithms into machine controls to draw on real-time production data stored in plant historians and databases. Software tools with integrated dashboards, for example, can translate data for analysis and report on the performance of individual assets and asset sets to provide a view into the health and profitability of systems that impact entire manufacturing processes.”

The awards were presented at a special celebration during Schneider Electric’s annual Global ALLIANCE Partners conference in Cannes, France.

Winners of the 2018 Global ALLIANCE Excellence Awards include Trend Ingeniería (Argentina) for excellent use of a control system architecture that managed both automation and power, an impressive technical solution and SAFEgroup (Australia) for largest business growth in industry scope.