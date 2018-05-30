Samsung to launch major Canadian AI research facility

Samsung Research America (SRA) says it plans to establish a “state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Toronto, as part of a new venture to tap into and contribute to the flourishing AI industry growing in Canada’s largest city.”

The opening of the Toronto AI Centre comes on the heels of the company’s global announcement of two additional and newly established AI Centres in Cambridge, U.K. and Moscow. The Toronto Centre will work in partnership with the company’s Silicon Valley team to pioneer AI research and development for the region.

Located in Toronto’s downtown core at MaRS Discovery District, the company said it will contribute to building the connected future by accelerating the adoption of intelligence on multiple devices ranging from household appliances to cars.

Part of a network of research Centres dedicated to research and development in the field of AI, it is the second Samsung AI Centre to be established in North America, with the other in Mountain View, Calif.

The North America AI Centres are led by senior vice president, Dr. Larry Heck, an expert in machine learning for spoken and text language processing.

“Toronto and the GTA are epi-centres of machine learning and one of the world’s foremost hubs for AI research and development,” he said. “Home to not only world-class talent, but also some of the most innovative start-ups in the artificial intelligence field.”

The Toronto centre will be led by Dr. Sven Dickinson, newly appointed as the head of the Toronto lab, professor on leave and past chair of the department of computer science at the University of Toronto. Dr. Dickinson is an expert in computer vision technologies, especially in the field of object recognition.