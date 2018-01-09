Samsung delivers its IoT vision at CES 2018

Samsung Electronics Canada today outlined its vision and strategy for intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) experiences at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nev.

“At Samsung, we believe IoT should be as easy as flipping a switch,” said Hyunsuk (HS) Kim, the head of the firm’s consumer electronics division and Samsung Research. “We’re committed to accelerating IoT adoption for everyone and making all Samsung connected devices intelligent by 2020. These advancements will help consumers realize the benefits of a seamless and simple connected life.”

The company said in a release that its IoT philosophy is “built on the concept of open innovation, making it accessible to more people and when infused with intelligence, enabling consumers to personalize their experience.

“Today’s fragmented and complex IoT ecosystem is a barrier to adoption. For IoT to be approachable and accessible, it requires scale and open innovation.”

Samsung is working with partners such as the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) to set common industry standards. OCF is the largest IoT standardization body in the world and Samsung’s ARTIK chip, air conditioner and Family Hub refrigerator have already been certified by the association for interoperability criteria needed for IoT.

This spring, Samsung said it will “unite its IoT applications, including Samsung Connect, Smart Home, Smart View and more into the SmartThings app to allow users to connect and control any SmartThings-enabled device directly from their phone, TV, or car from a single application.” Additionally, Samsung announced plans to connect HARMAN Ignite to the SmartThings Cloud, moving the IoT experience beyond the smart home to the car.

An integral part of Samsung’s vision is to connect devices and make them intelligent. With Bixby, Samsung is bringing its personalized intelligence service to more devices. In 2018, select Samsung Smart TVs and new Family Hub refrigerators will have voice control via Bixby to simplify everyday tasks. With devices and services working together and infused with intelligence, in-home activities become easier.

Because increased connectivity requires improved security, Samsung announced that it has incorporated its trusted Samsung Knox technology into its connected devices, including Smart TVs and Smart Signage, additional mobile products and Smart appliances. Knox technology includes a hardware security system and firmware updates to help ensure devices are protected.

Last year, Samsung spent more than $14 billion on R&D and also created a new AI Centre as part of its newly consolidated Samsung Research unit.

The AI Centre, which includes four labs in Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge (UK) and Russia, will be coupled with Samsung’s ongoing work in Korea and in Silicon Valley and the company’s M&A activities to drive its AI ambitions forward.

New products and services announced at CES 2018 included:

*Samsung Smart TVs will create a connected fabric between devices to provide simplified log-in for users from the moment the TV is unboxed.

*The new Family Hub refrigerators, which offer a range of smart features such as syncing food storage with meal preparation, and keeping family members better connected and organized.

* The 55-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital flip chart simplifies office collaboration by connecting seamlessly with group members’ smartphones and notebooks for faster content and idea sharing. Up to four different participants can introduce content or annotate directly on screen at the same time using either their fingers or an embedded pen.

In addition, the company said it is partnering with wireless carriers and broadband providers to conduct the first customer trials of 5G connectivity with up to 100 times faster speeds than the 4G LTE available on phones today. With 5G connectivity, Samsung demonstrated its vision for more comfortable driving experiences.