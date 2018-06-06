ROOT Data Center expands its MTL-R2 facility

ROOT Data Center has expanded its Montreal-based MTL-R2 facility, adding an additional 6MW of power capacity to what it describes as Canada’s largest wholesale/hyperscale data centre.

The build of two new data halls is in response to the growing demand of major cloud providers and multinational companies seeking colocation services in Montreal, it said.

The first of the new data halls at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility, it added, is currently under construction and the company has already signed agreements to provide the majority of the available power capacity, indicating the long-term commitment of its customers.

According to the company, Montreal continues to be a data centre location of choice for hyperscalers, the high-technology industry, and enterprises in need of fast and reliable expansion and scalability. The deployment of the first of the two new data halls at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility is projected to be completed this month, with the second following by late summer.

“ROOT’s ability to expand and rapidly deploy capacity for our customer allows them to grow their operations as quickly as they need to support the massive acceleration of cloud growth in Canada, and technology sector growth in Montreal,” says company president and CEO AJ Byers.

Customers include cloud hosting providers, multinational enterprises, telecommunications service providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and “one of the largest hyperscale technology providers in the world.”