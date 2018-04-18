Rogers, Ericsson join forces with 5G testing initiative

Rogers Communications has announced a multi-year network plan that includes working with Ericsson in 5G deployment.

“We are at the advent of the fifth generation of wireless networks,” said Jorge Fernandes, chief technology officer at Rogers. “Similar to how 4G powered the proliferation of the smartphone and on demand economy, 5G will make the mass communication of IoT a reality, changing how we live and work.”

At Rogers Centre this week, the companies demonstrated multiple live 5G examples as a part of Rogers’ 5G testing program. Included was quad-band Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) on Gigabit LTE to show how LAA provides high bandwidth, simultaneously across several devices. “The future of our businesses, our industries and our daily lives will be impacted by 5G,” said Niklas Heuveldop, head of market area North America, Ericsson. “We estimate that there will be one billion 5G subscriptions worldwide by the end of 2023.”

The two companies said in a release that the “first generation of wireless networks brought consumers analogue voice calls, then SMS with 2G, Web browsing with 3G, and high-speed data and video streaming with 4G.

“5G will open up a whole new world, a world that moves beyond connecting people to connecting machines and mass connectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT). Not just about speed, fifth generation wireless technology will deliver always-on reliability and real-time connectivity.

“With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This allows for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of applications that require quick responsiveness, like driverless cars, virtual reality and low-power IoT innovations for smart cities.

Rogers’ network plan includes the continued rollout of its Gigabit LTE network with technology and equipment that is based on the latest global 3GPP standards, including 4×4 MIMO, four-carrier aggregation and 256 QAM. The company said it will boost and densify its network with small cells and macro sites across the country.

Working with Ericsson, Rogers will trial 5G in Toronto and Ottawa, in addition to select cities over the next year.