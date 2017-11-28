ProLabs says its new transceiver eliminates bandwidth ‘bottlenecks’

ProLabs, a U.K. provider of compatible optical networking infrastructure products, has introduced what it calls “its latest development to the world of transceivers.”

Designed to provide bi-directional communication over copper cable, the NBase-T transceiver module is an integrated duplex data link, with the ability to support 2.5G transfer speeds at cable lengths of up to 100 metres using Cat5e cabling and 5G using Cat 6 Cabling.

“More than 90% of structured cabling installed between 2003-2014 (approximately 70 billion meters) has been CAT5/6, with current technologies’ throughput on these cable types limited to 1Gbps,” said Tony Lefebvre, the firm’s vice president of products and marketing.

“This will be a bottleneck to delivering bandwidth available from end points such as 802.11ac that have the capability to deliver greater than 1.3 Gbps with Wave 1 and greater than 2.3 Gbps with emerging Wave 2 products.”

The company said in a release that rather than incur the time and expense of replacing existing plant with CAT6A/7 or fiber, the NBase-T transceiver from ProLabs enables customers to use existing SFP+ port on their network equipment and connect over existing CAT5/6, delivering 2.5/5Gbps throughput.

“With the advent of 802.11ac with Wave 2 Wi-Fi Access Point (AP) products delivering greater than 2.3 Gbps, customers need to address the backhaul connectivity which in the case of CAT5/6 is limited to 1Gbps with current technologies,” it said.

“When replacing existing previous generation AP’s, the NBASE-T transceiver enables customers to keep their CAT5/6 infrastructure intact while delivering the throughput required by the newly added 802.11ac AP.”

It also allows “bandwidth hungry applications to run at a higher rate over existing infrastructure, not only improving end user quality of experience but deferring costly cabling infrastructure replacement programs.

“The IEEE-802.3bz/NBase-T transceiver is SFF-8431 and SF-8432 MSA compliant with low power consumption and EMI emissions.”

Further information is available at www.ProLabs.com.