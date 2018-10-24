TP-Link’s cloud-based Omada quickens IT response time

TP-Link, a provider of consumer and business networking products, recently launched the Omada OC200 cloud controller.

According to the company, the subscription-free cloud-managed wireless network gives decentralized IT operations the flexibility to control multiple access points in different locations and instantly troubleshoot from anywhere in the world without having to move from site to site.

The ability to set up a robust wireless connection at multiple sites while managing and controlling the network in a centralized location greatly reduces business costs and improves productivity, it added.

The Omada system includes a hardware cloud controller, EAP cloud-enabled controller software, ceiling-mount access points, and outdoor access points.

Powered by Broadcom and Qualcomm enterprise-grade chipsets, TP-Link says Omada is designed to:

Instantly Configure a Network: Centralized management with the Omada controller software and cloud access gives IT administrators remote access from a single location. Simple plug-and-play configuration allows for new access points to be set up within minutes.

Quicken IT Response Time: Network downtime can be costly for any businesses. IT administrators no longer need to travel to the physical location to troubleshoot wireless connectivity

Increase Network Visibility: The complimentary EAP cloud-enabled access point controller software allows the ability to control, adjust and visualize the entire network from any connected PC or device remotely.

www.tp-link.com