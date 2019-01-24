Sticklers new fiber optic inspection and cleaning kit

Sticklers Fiber Optic Cleaning Products has launched an all-encompassing kit which contains everything required to clean and inspect fiber optics within seconds.

The new ‘Fiber Optic Inspection and Cleaning Kit’ combines Sticklers premium fiber cleaning products, together with a VIAVI FiberChek Probe Microscope to improve the inspection and cleaning process.

“As data speeds increase and networks advance, it is essential for them to work well to provide the multi-gigabyte service they promise,” said Brain Teague, Sticklers product line manager, in a company release. “If the fiber used in these networks is contaminated, they will be compromised and can even fail completely. Contamination is the number one threat to optical networks; therefore, cleaning is a mission-critical process.

“The only way to guarantee cleanliness is to clean and inspect every time you connect,” continued Teague. “The new Sticklers Fiber Optic Inspection and Cleaning Kit includes the very best innovative cleaning supplies, plus a fiber optic inspection scope to guarantee cleaning meets the international standard IEC 61300-3-35 pass-fail criteria. Because all the tools are in a single kit, the cleaning process can be undertaken in seconds, making it quick, easy and effective.”

The tools are contained in a water-tight and air-tight hardened carry case, and each kit includes: Sticklers CleanClicker fiber optic connector cleaners, Sticklers fiber optic splice and connector cleaning fluid, Sticklers clean wipes, Sticklers Cleanstixx connector cleaning sticks and the VIAVI FiberChek Probe Microscope “all-in-one” handheld scope.

www.sticklerscleaners.com