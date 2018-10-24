Sticklers cleaning portfolio expands with three new additions

MicroCare Corp., developer of Sticklers fiber optic cleaning products, has enhanced its portfolio with three new offerings designed to allow technicians to clean easily and quickly.

NCassette CleanClicker MT Male contains guide pins designed for MT ferrules and includes a micro-woven lint-free cleaning ribbon preventing contamination from dust particles.

“Engineered with high absorbency, the cleaning wheel enables operators to get more cleaning than traditional shutter and trigger-style cassette cleaners,” the company says. “It easily removes particulate, oil and dirt from MT male-based connector systems and includes a smooth click-to-clean action, which glides easily to reduce the risk of end-face damage. All of this is packaged in a rugged, compact size cassette for ease of handling.”

Also new is the Adhesive & Gel Remover Pen. Adhesives, buffer tube gel and tape residue can be problematic when installing fiber, but with the “convenient pen dispenser, it can be easily removed, the company says. The pen also works well on grease, oil and some inks making it an indispensable tool in any kit, especially within datacom and enterprise centres.”

The third new addition is the MultiTask Surface Cleaner. The pre-saturated wipes are made from lint-free fabric and are designed to not shred or lint making them ideal for pre-cleaning, the company says.

www.sticklerscleaners.com