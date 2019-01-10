Prysmian Group producing 6912 fiber MassLink Cable with FlexRibbon technology

Prysmian Group North America manufactured and shipped its first 6912 fiber MassLink Cable with FlexRibbon technology in December 2018.

“Hyper-scale data-centers are driving demand for ultra-high fiber count cables and with the U.S. leading the world in hyper-scale data-center construction, it makes sense to produce these cables domestically,” said Greg Williams, sales director, Prysmian Group. “As such, Prysmian Group has made strategic investments in both equipment and personnel to produce the 6912F FlexRibbon cable entirely in the USA.”

Originally designed for use by hyper-scale data-center customers, 6912 fiber MassLink has potential uses in all telecom markets.

Produced in the company’s Lexington, SC facility, 6912 fiber MassLink with FlexRibbon Technology provides an ultra-compact outside plant cable design that contains 6,912 bend insensitive fibers, with a cable diameter small enough to fit into a 2-inch duct.

By using FlexRibbon technology, ribbons are rolled up and packed together in small diameter sub units. Yet, these 200 ųm fiber ribbons still provide the advantages of mass fusion splicing.

Prysmian’s 6912 fiber MassLink cable uses a dielectric (non-conductive) strength member in the middle. This allows the cable to bend in all directions uniformly, unlike designs with diametrically opposing strength members in the jacket. It also avoids the need to electrically bond and ground the strength members.

The addition of the 6912 Fiber Cable further expands Prysmian’s portfolio of MassLink Fiber Cable with FlexRibbon Technology.

