Optergy reveals P864 Smart Edge controller

Optergy, maker of building and energy management products, has introduced P864, an Edge controller that operates building equipment autonomously and expands up to 8 IO modules total (144 hardware points).

Connectivity is via BACnet IP (PoE), MS/TP, REST API, and MS/TP routing.

Applications include HVAC, central plant, lighting and hydraulic systems control and monitoring.

When coupled with Optergy’s software and 50 built-in applications, a complete solution for Smart Controls, Smart Metering, Utilities billing, Automated Reporting, Live Dashboards and Foyer Displays are all available. Optergy’s built in applications reduce engineering costs and enable contractors to offer value-added solutions at a competitive price.

The P864 can transform from a unitary controller to a VAV controller to a plant controller all with a fraction of the price of commercially available choices. The 864 products will ship beginning in Q1-2019

864 MODELS:

P864 (Programmable, BACnet B-BC, 8 UI, 6 BO, 4 AO, BACnet IP, BACnet MS/TP, REST API, and routing, POE or 24 V)

864e (Expanded Input and Output module, 8 UI, 6 BO, 4 AO, high speed bus to P864, 24 V)

P864-MSTP (Adds a high quality airflow sensor for VAV applications 8 UI, 6 BO, 4 AO, BACnet MS/TP, 24 V)

ACCESSORIES: AFS-864 (Optional airflow sensor, plugs into P864 to add airflow/pressure monitoring applications)

Optergy released Proton, its smart monitoring and control system, in 2017, alongside Optergy Enterprise which has been used to monitor and control buildings for more than 10 years.

www.optergy.com