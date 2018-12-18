Omnitron launches high-power PoE fiber switches

Omnitron Systems, a provider of fiber connectivity products, recently introduced the addition of high-power Power over Ethernet (HPoE) fiber switches to the industrial RuggedNet and enterprise OmniConverter product lines that enable fiber optic distance extension to HPoE powered devices.

Both the RuggedNet and OmniConverter PoE fiber switches feature one or two fiber Gigabit ports, and four 10/100/1000 RJ-45 ports capable of delivering 15.4W PoE, 30W PoE+, and 60W HPoE. They are classified as Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and provide full 60 Watts of HPoE power on all four RJ-45 ports.

Both are standards-compliant ruggedized network switches that are temperature hardened to -40º to 75ºC, and designed for deployments in manufacturing, transportation, energy, and IoT applications. They feature alarm relay contact, digital input connector, and single or dual DC power.

OmniConverter PoE fiber switches are designed for standard commercial network deployments. They can be wall or DIN-rail mounted, and are powered using external AC to DC power adapters.

Both switches are available in managed and unmanaged models. The managed models can be managed via an IP-based web interface, Telnet or serial console interface. The IP-based web management provides the ability to monitor status and configure hardware parameters using a Web browser.

