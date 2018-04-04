MS-TestPro certified to support Belden’s 4K UHD media cables

Belden Inc. has approved MSolutions’ hand-held tester, MS-TestPro, as one of the first authorized devices for testing its new 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) Media Cables, 2183P (plenum) and 2183R (riser).

According to a Belden press release, a new cable testing profile on the MS-TestPro for Belden 4K UHD Media Cables provides installers with all the information they need to measure and assess cable performance in the field, ensuring the complete integrity of HDBaseT installations.

Using the MS-TestPro, installers can generate cable certification reports that document link status and serve as quality validation for Belden’s PartnerAlliance HDBaseT Warranty. According to MSolutions, by following a simple process that takes only a few seconds, any installer can collect the testing data in the field from local and remote modules, and store it in the MS-TestPro’s memory or download it to a device.

Belden’s 4K UHD Media Cables are specifically designed to deliver 4K content over HDBaseT up to 100 m, support HDBaseT 5Pla and carry the UL 4299 Power Over HDBaseT (PoH) certification in a small and flexible design.

