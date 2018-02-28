Microcare enhances its Stickler fiber cleaning portfolio

Sticklers fiber optic products manufacturer MicroCare Corp. has expanded its fiber cleaning portfolio. The three newest additions to their family of cleaning products include a compact end-face cleaning tool, a new type of lint-free wipe that cleans duplex connectors with one pass, and a new package size for their Fiber Optic Splice & Connector Cleaning Fluid.

The CleanClicker 400 is a miniaturized end-face cleaning tool which delivers 400 cleanings per unit. Because of its small size, according to the company, it is perfect for cleaning in tight spaces in data centres, central offices or cable head-ends, for example, near the floor or in the inner-most corners of an equipment rack.

Sticklers Clean Wipes 640 remove fingerprints, oil, polishing compounds, dust and lint. Electrically-dissipative materials used in the construction of the package eliminate static and improve cleaning results.

Finally, the cleaner fluid now comes in new packaging that has been engineered for fiber optic connectors and for use during fusion splicing.

