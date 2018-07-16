Greenlee adds Live Pro to its AirScout Live Wi-Fi test system

Greenlee Inc., an Emerson Electric Co. company, has announced the addition of Live Pro to its AirScout line of wireless analyzers. The Wi-Fi troubleshooting tool gives technicians the ability to quickly and easily identify the root cause of performance issues on 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WLAN networks, the company said.

Utilizing Air Time Analysis and Spectrum Analysis, AirScout Live Pro produces a live depiction of channel congestion, interference and utilization, it added.

“The addition of Spectrum analysis to AirScout Live Pro offers technicians a real-time graphical representation of Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi signals that can degrade network performance,” the company said.

“This allows technicians to quickly troubleshoot and analyze network interference and utilization trends over time. When used in conjunction with Air Time analysis, AirScout Live Pro can accurately pinpoint critical issues preventing reliable Wi-Fi.”

AirTime analysis provides a live, granular multi-dimensional view of network utilization giving technicians the ability to immediately troubleshoot congestion issues.

The new release builds on the existing AirScout Live platform which includes 802.15.4 optimization, in-range AP characteristics including signal strength and security to radio capability, and rogue access points.

www.greenlee.com