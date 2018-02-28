Fluke Versiv testers now support Legrand, Superior Essex cable lines

Fluke Networks’ Versiv Cabling Certification System now supports Legrand’s line of Clarity cords and jacks and Superior Essex Communications’ LP PowerWise cabling products.

The combined PowerWise and Clarity system is designed to provide improved performance for power over Ethernet (PoE), including the IEEE 802.3bt draft 3.0 standard.

“With support built into Fluke Networks Versiv testers, contractors and installers can expand their service offerings immediately – this will be key as the number of PoE installations continues to increase in 2018,” said Will Byran, vice president, marketing and technology, Superior Essex.

802.3bt PoE will provide up to 100 watts of power to an endpoint, allowing it to power monitors, displays, pan and zoom cameras and video security systems, speakers, building alarms and sensors, security and lock systems, and even PC’s– without separate AC cabling for power.

“With the evolving machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and transcendent PoE technologies, PoE holds a great deal of promise for network systems and the businesses and organizations that depend on them,” Fluke said in a release.

www.flukenetworks.com