enVerid IAQ system wins AHR Product of the Year

enVerid Systems, a Boston-based company focused on efficient indoor air quality systems, was awarded the Product of the Year honour for its enVerid HLR 1000E module at the 2019 AHR Expo (Atlanta, Jan. 14-16), the largest annual gathering of HVAC professionals.

While legacy commercial HVAC designs rely on massive volumes of outside airflow to maintain indoor air quality, resulting in oversized equipment and often a 30-50% waste in HVAC energy consumption, enVerid’s HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) technology cleans a building’s indoor air at a nanoscopic molecular level, enabling the building to use less outside air ventilation while improving indoor air quality.

Buildings can then invest in smaller, less expensive HVAC systems and realize immediate capital cost savings while enjoying 20-30% ongoing annual energy savings for the life of the building.

enVerid HLR systems are also equipped with advanced Indoor Air Quality sensors and IoT technology so that building air quality can be continuously monitored on the enVerid Cloud, giving building owners a significant differentiator to attract and retain tenants.

Awarded by a panel of judges from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Product of the Year honor is given annually to only one product across a vast industry ranging from air conditioning and heating to plumbing and air quality.

Judges commented that the enVerid HLR technology “was not only innovative, but visionary,” and called it “an industry game-changer.” The comments refer to the benefits – energy savings, better indoor air quality and comfort, significant credits towards green building certifications, and smart building technology – that are provided by HLR systems while simultaneously decreasing the capital costs of commercial HVAC systems.

“Being named Product of the Year is an enormous honour and extremely gratifying to our entire team,” said Dr. Udi Meirav, founder and President of enVerid Systems, in a company release. “But even more importantly, it is a recognition of the transformative potential of HLR technology for the entire industry. We hope this will further encourage the industry to accelerate the adoption of HLR-based designs of HVAC systems and bring its phenomenal benefits to buildings all over the world.”

HLR technology has also been recognized by the United States Department of Energy, which ranked it as one of the top 3 energy saving technologies for commercial buildings. In addition, the United States Green Building Council has created new Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits that enable buildings using HLR technology to typically earn an additional 10-12 LEED points, thereby reducing the cost of LEED certifications.