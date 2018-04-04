AFL launches heavy duty outside Plant MicroCore Cable

AFL recently launched the LMHD-series MicroCore fiber optic cable is designed for use in standard HDPE ducts, aerial messenger systems and bundled micro-duct pathways. According to the company, it is a loose tube cable product line with cable diameters up to 50% smaller than traditional loose tube cables and a 600 pound load-rating, making it highly versatile for use in most outside plant cable installations.

The cable can be pulled into standard HDPE ducts and, because of its small diameter, can be jetted into popular bundled micro-duct pathways. Minimum pathway inside diameters range from 13 mm to 20 mm. When applications require a transition from underground to aerial, the LMHD-series cables can be lashed to aerial messenger wires using standard outside plant cable lashing equipment and techniques.

The fiber optic cables consist of kink-resistant buffer tubes which reduce time and handling issues. Applications include long haul, local loop FTTx, campus backbone connections for 10G, 40G and 100G network transmission speeds. Available in 12 to 432 fibers, the cable designs are Telcordia GR-20 and IEC 60794-5-10 compliant.

