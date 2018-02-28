Tools & Equipment

Connections +

Microcare enhances its Stickler fiber cleaning portfolio

February 28, 2018

Sticklers fiber optic products manufacturer MicroCare Corp. has expanded its fiber cleaning portfolio. The three newest additions to their family of cleaning products include a compact end-face cleaning tool, a new type of lint-free wipe that cleans duplex connectors with
HARTING’s cable assemblies weather harsh environments

January 9, 2018

HARTING’s new expanded beam assemblies are designed to provide reliability and durability for high bandwidth transmission over fiber optics in the harshest, dirtiest operating environments. Potential users, the company says, span a range of industries and activities from tunnel boring,
Milwaukee’s M18 ROVER designed for trades on the move

January 9, 2018

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its lighting offerings with the introduction of the M18 ROVER Mounting Flood Light. Designed for trades that are constantly on the move, the new light features a spring-loaded clamp and powerful magnets that allow users to
Platinum Tools intros new probe, tone generator

November 15, 2017

Platinum Tools recently launched the ToneMaster High Powered Tone Generator (p/n TG210C / TG220C), and the ToneSeeker Tone Tracer Probe (p/n TP250C). Both are now shipping. Professional Tone and Probe kits combining both the ToneMaster and ToneSeeker (p/n TG210K1 /
Snake Tray launches Snake Connect power distribution system

September 27, 2017

Snake Tray recently released, Snake Connect, its newest power distribution system for access floors. Snake Connect provides a complete line of 30A modular wiring devices for raised floor applications.  The ease of use and plug-n-play circular multi-pin connector provides fast
HellermannTyton launches Blind Hole Mount Cable Ties

August 9, 2017

HellermannTyton has announced an advanced line of Blind Hole Mount Cable Ties for threaded and non-threaded holes. Designed to accelerate the bundling and affixing of wire bundles and cables for manufacturers, the new mounting system eliminates extra hardware versus traditional
Fairview Microwave debuts new straight waveguide sections

August 9, 2017

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has launched a new line of straight waveguide sections that operate in the frequency range of 5.85 GHz to 110 GHz and in 13 waveguide bands from C to
Platinum Tools launches fiber optic stripper, Kevlar scissors

July 4, 2017

Platinum Tools has announced the launch of the 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Fiber Optic Kevlar scissors. With an MSRP of US$21.95, 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper include a five cavity design which allows for use with a multitude of fiber
TSOC tool allows consistent cut out of single gang wall plates

May 30, 2017

The EZ-Template from Mississauga, Ont.-based Transglobal Systems of Canada Inc. or TSOC is a convenient and cost effective tool that provides a consistent cut out for single gang low voltage wall plates, the company says. The TSOC EZ-Template is equipped
Belden says new connector an alternative to mechanical splice

March 30, 2017

Belden Inc. recently launched its FiberExpress (FX) Fusion Splice-On Connector, which it says is as an alternative to mechanical splice options. Because the field-installable FX Fusion Splice-On Connector precisely aligns fibers with an automated alignment process, it provides better performance